Watch
Weather

Actions

The cool April weather continues with rain arriving Friday

Videos
41 Action Weather Update
and last updated 2021-04-14 05:31:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The nice, yet cool, April weather will continue for about 10 more days
  • A Frost Advisory is in effect for far northern Missouri, then Kansas City might see frost tomorrow morning
  • The next storm is due in Friday, bringing a decent amount of rain to the area through early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool as high temperatures remain about 5-10 degrees below average. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some areas of frost possible by sunrise. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 35°

Thursday: Areas of frost possible in the morning. Then increasing clouds and temperatures stay cooler than normal. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 60°

Friday: Rain builds in from west to east during the morning hours. Rainfall totals of around .50" is possible. Temperatures stay cool. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Low: 41° High: 48°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.