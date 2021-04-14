The cool April weather continues with rain arriving Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The nice, yet cool, April weather will continue for about 10 more days

A Frost Advisory is in effect for far northern Missouri, then Kansas City might see frost tomorrow morning

The next storm is due in Friday, bringing a decent amount of rain to the area through early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool as high temperatures remain about 5-10 degrees below average. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some areas of frost possible by sunrise. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 35°

Thursday: Areas of frost possible in the morning. Then increasing clouds and temperatures stay cooler than normal. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 60°

Friday: Rain builds in from west to east during the morning hours. Rainfall totals of around .50" is possible. Temperatures stay cool. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Low: 41° High: 48°

