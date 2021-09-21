Watch
The cooler, fall-like weather has finally arrived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The cooler air has arrived with lows dropping to the 40s tonight & tomorrow night
  • Clouds gradually break apart this afternoon, keeping highs in the low 70s
  • Feeling great through Saturday with warmer weather returning Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Enjoy the beautiful day! Clouds gradually break apart in the afternoon with a breeze. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Clear skies and much cooler. Grab a sweatshirt! Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 47°

Wednesday: Happy fall! Fall officially begins at 2:21 pm! Enjoy the abundant sunshine & refreshing temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 72°

Thursday: Another sunny and pleasant day with slightly warmer temperatures. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 76°

