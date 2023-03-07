Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The cooler weather has returned with several rounds of rain

Rain increases after 4pm today
and last updated 2023-03-07 05:42:07-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Several rounds of rain expected Tuesday - Thursday
  • Temperatures turn much colder, holding in the 40s
  • The weekend will need to plan around rain Saturday and cooler temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder all day. Rain increases after 4-5pm, during our evening commute. Up to .25" is possible.
High: 48°
Wind: East 10-20, Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: More clouds, a cold breeze and a few spotty showers possible after midnight.
Low: 39°
Wind: E 15-25, Gusts 30 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy cool with periods of light rain and drizzle.
High: 47°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 Gusts 25 mph

Thursday: Prepare for a very soggy morning commute. The rain tapers off late in the afternoon.
High: 46°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.