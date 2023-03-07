The cooler weather has returned with several rounds of rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Several rounds of rain expected Tuesday - Thursday

Temperatures turn much colder, holding in the 40s

The weekend will need to plan around rain Saturday and cooler temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder all day. Rain increases after 4-5pm, during our evening commute. Up to .25" is possible.

High: 48°

Wind: East 10-20, Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: More clouds, a cold breeze and a few spotty showers possible after midnight.

Low: 39°

Wind: E 15-25, Gusts 30 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy cool with periods of light rain and drizzle.

High: 47°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 Gusts 25 mph

Thursday: Prepare for a very soggy morning commute. The rain tapers off late in the afternoon.

High: 46°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

