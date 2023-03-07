The cooler weather has returned with several rounds of rain

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Several rounds of rain expected Tuesday - Thursday
- Temperatures turn much colder, holding in the 40s
- The weekend will need to plan around rain Saturday and cooler temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Cloudy and colder all day. Rain increases after 4-5pm, during our evening commute. Up to .25" is possible.
High: 48°
Wind: East 10-20, Gusts 25 mph
Tonight: More clouds, a cold breeze and a few spotty showers possible after midnight.
Low: 39°
Wind: E 15-25, Gusts 30 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy cool with periods of light rain and drizzle.
High: 47°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 Gusts 25 mph
Thursday: Prepare for a very soggy morning commute. The rain tapers off late in the afternoon.
High: 46°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
