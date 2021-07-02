The dry, sunny and warm stretch is finally here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of sunshine today with temperatures warming fast, luckily it's not as humid
- Great weather for the 4th of July weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90
- High water along local rivers and creeks will slowly recede through the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: No rain in the forecast! Enjoy the sunshine, warm temperatures and lower humidity. Wind: E-NE 5mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Clear skies and nice temperatures. Wind: Light. Low: 65°
Saturday: A great start to the 4th of July weekend! Mostly sunny, warm and a calm wind. High: 88°
Sunday: A beautiful summer day with a blend of sun and clouds and becoming much warmer. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 89°
