The dry, sunny and warm stretch is finally here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of sunshine today with temperatures warming fast, luckily it's not as humid

Great weather for the 4th of July weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90

High water along local rivers and creeks will slowly recede through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: No rain in the forecast! Enjoy the sunshine, warm temperatures and lower humidity. Wind: E-NE 5mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Clear skies and nice temperatures. Wind: Light. Low: 65°

Saturday: A great start to the 4th of July weekend! Mostly sunny, warm and a calm wind. High: 88°

Sunday: A beautiful summer day with a blend of sun and clouds and becoming much warmer. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 89°

