The February warmth continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as warm as Tuesday but still beautiful for February with highs in the 50s the rest of the week

A few rain showers are possible Friday, otherwise dry for the next 7 days

A big drop in temperatures comes Saturday behind a strong arctic front; Saturday is the coldest day with highs below freezing

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A little cooler but still very nice! Partly cloudy and breezy. A weak system may bring sprinkles to eastern Kansas late. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in eastern Kansas. The wind dies down. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 30°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler but staying 10 degrees above normal. Wind: Light to SW 10-20 mph. High: 52°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. A strong cold front arrives later in the day, bringing a big drop in temperatures overnight. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph Low: 45° High: 56°

