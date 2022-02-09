The February warmth continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Not as warm as Tuesday but still beautiful for February with highs in the 50s the rest of the week
- A few rain showers are possible Friday, otherwise dry for the next 7 days
- A big drop in temperatures comes Saturday behind a strong arctic front; Saturday is the coldest day with highs below freezing
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A little cooler but still very nice! Partly cloudy and breezy. A weak system may bring sprinkles to eastern Kansas late. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. High: 57°
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in eastern Kansas. The wind dies down. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 30°
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler but staying 10 degrees above normal. Wind: Light to SW 10-20 mph. High: 52°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. A strong cold front arrives later in the day, bringing a big drop in temperatures overnight. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph Low: 45° High: 56°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.