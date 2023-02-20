The February warmth continues this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The February warmth continues with high temperatures in the 60s the next 3 days
- Next storm system arrives Wednesday with a decent chance of rain and thunderstorms
- Colder air surges in Thursday with highs only in the 30s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A nice President's day with some warmer temperatures and a breeze. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
High: 61°
Wind: S-SE to W 15-30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly and a bit breezy.
Low: 32°
Wind: W to N-NE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy.
High: 59°
Wind: NE to SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms develop through the morning. A warm front will divide temperatures in the 60s south of I-70 from the 40s north.
Low: 50° High: 64°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
