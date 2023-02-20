Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The February warmth continues this week

Wednesday brings next chance of rain and thunderstorms
and last updated 2023-02-20 05:39:57-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The February warmth continues with high temperatures in the 60s the next 3 days
  • Next storm system arrives Wednesday with a decent chance of rain and thunderstorms
  • Colder air surges in Thursday with highs only in the 30s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A nice President's day with some warmer temperatures and a breeze. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
High: 61°
Wind: S-SE to W 15-30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly and a bit breezy.
Low: 32°
Wind: W to N-NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy.
High: 59°
Wind: NE to SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms develop through the morning. A warm front will divide temperatures in the 60s south of I-70 from the 40s north.
Low: 50° High: 64°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.