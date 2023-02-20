The February warmth continues this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

The February warmth continues with high temperatures in the 60s the next 3 days

Next storm system arrives Wednesday with a decent chance of rain and thunderstorms

Colder air surges in Thursday with highs only in the 30s



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A nice President's day with some warmer temperatures and a breeze. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

High: 61°

Wind: S-SE to W 15-30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly and a bit breezy.

Low: 32°

Wind: W to N-NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy.

High: 59°

Wind: NE to SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms develop through the morning. A warm front will divide temperatures in the 60s south of I-70 from the 40s north.

Low: 50° High: 64°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

