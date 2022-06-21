Watch
Weather

Actions

The first day of summer brings the hottest temperatures of the year & a chance of evening storms

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-06-21 05:41:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Summer has officially begun and will bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far
  • A weak cold front moves into the area this evening bringing a chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 5-6pm
  • A stronger cold front brings a nice cool down for the second half the weekend; From the 90s Saturday to near 80° Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Dangerously hot and humid with a breeze. A weak front sparks scattered thunderstorms this evening. Some may bring heavy rain, hail and strong wind. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 98°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°

Tonight: Scattered storms overnight. Falling apart by sunrise. Staying mild and muggy. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 72°

Wednesday: Lingering showers and storms in the morning, otherwise, staying partly cloudy and a bit cooler with a northeast breeze. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Thursday: Morning rain and a few thunderstorms possible. Drier in the afternoon. Seasonably warm. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.