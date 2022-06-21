The first day of summer brings the hottest temperatures of the year & a chance of evening storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Summer has officially begun and will bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far

A weak cold front moves into the area this evening bringing a chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 5-6pm

A stronger cold front brings a nice cool down for the second half the weekend; From the 90s Saturday to near 80° Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Dangerously hot and humid with a breeze. A weak front sparks scattered thunderstorms this evening. Some may bring heavy rain, hail and strong wind. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 98°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°

Tonight: Scattered storms overnight. Falling apart by sunrise. Staying mild and muggy. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 72°

Wednesday: Lingering showers and storms in the morning, otherwise, staying partly cloudy and a bit cooler with a northeast breeze. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Thursday: Morning rain and a few thunderstorms possible. Drier in the afternoon. Seasonably warm. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 87°

