The great August weather continues before rain and thunderstorms roll in Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather continues today with highs returning to the low and mid 80s
- Rain & storms likely Friday with the first round in the morning and a second developing later in the afternoon
- Temperatures run below normal through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Nice August weather. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°
Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. Low: 66°
Friday: Rain is possible in the morning with another round developing in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 85°
Saturday: Few lingering clouds as the rain exits early. Temperatures feel great! Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 84°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.