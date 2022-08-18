Watch Now
The great August weather continues before rain and thunderstorms roll in Friday

Nice weather today ahead of rain & thunderstorms Friday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-08-18 05:43:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather continues today with highs returning to the low and mid 80s
  • Rain & storms likely Friday with the first round in the morning and a second developing later in the afternoon
  • Temperatures run below normal through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Nice August weather. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. Low: 66°

Friday: Rain is possible in the morning with another round developing in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 85°

Saturday: Few lingering clouds as the rain exits early. Temperatures feel great! Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 84°

