Gusty wind today will keep wind chills in teens & 20s

WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of sunshine today while the wind remains gusty

Brighter weekend with the wind calming down Sunday

Two chances of snow next week: A snowy, wintry mix spreads in from north to south Monday & a light, dry snow arrives overnight Wednesday-Thursday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Intervals of sunshine, even colder and still windy. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 32° Wind Chill: 20°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and staying breezy. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 20°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chilly breeze continuing. Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 32° Wind Chill: 10-20°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder as the wind calms down. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 17° High: 40°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

