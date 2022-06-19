Heat continues in Kansas City, but less humid at times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and dry through Tuesday, with the heat intensifying Monday and Tuesday

Next better chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night-Wednesday

Fingers crossed a strong cold front arrives in about a week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Briefly more comfortable early in the day and then back to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 93°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 71°

Monday: The heat intensifies under a sunny sky. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 96°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°

Tuesday: Dangerously hot and humid with a breeze. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 78° High: 98°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°

