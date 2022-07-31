Heat is returning, but there are 1-2 cold fronts to track in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs reach 85-90 today, typical for the end of July

The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity

A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front is looking more likely for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy and it will be more humid as well with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, especially across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: A few thunderstorms are possible, especially across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 72°

Monday: Mostly sunny. back to hot and humid. Slight chance for an evening/night thunderstorm, especially northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 94°

