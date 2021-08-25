The high heat continues through Saturday before a cold front brings a change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The hot stretch of weather continues through the weekend

Heat index of 100-105° expected through Saturday

Next cold front and decent chance of rain arrives Sunday evening-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: More of the same heat and humidity. A few thunderstorms are possible in northern Missouri early in the day. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 96° Heat Index: 102-108°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Thursday: Sunshine and staying very hot and humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°

Friday: More sun and heat with a slight breeze. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 77° High: 95° Heat Index: 100-107°

