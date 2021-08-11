Watch
The high heat & humidity continues the next 2 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The excessive heat builds back in today & Thursday with heat index values nearing 110° each day
  • An isolated storm may be possible in northern Missouri today & Thursday while the better chance comes Friday
  • A cold front on Friday brings a chance of thunderstorms and cooler, more refreshing air that will last through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Excessive Heat Warning continues. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and very hot. A small chance for an isolated evening storm in northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High 98° Heat Index: 107-110°

Tonight: Partly cloudy sky with a stray storm in northern Missouri possible. Staying warm and very humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 78°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and staying dangerously hot. An evening storm can't be ruled out. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High 96° Heat Index: 105-110°

Friday: A much deserved cold front arrives! Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Staying a little muggy. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 72° High 87°

