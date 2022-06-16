Watch
The high heat & humidity continues with thunderstorms developing tonight

and last updated 2022-06-16 05:01:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The extreme heat & humidity isn't going anywhere anytime soon; A Heat Advisory returns from 11am-9pm today
  • Monitoring for the potential of strong to severe storms tonight, especially across northern Missouri
  • Highs approach 100° Monday and Tuesday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and very muggy once again. Thunderstorms possible overnight into early Friday, mainly across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 95°, HEAT INDEX: 105°+

Tonight: Storms continue in northern Missouri. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 73°

Friday: Mostly sunny after any early thunderstorms. The hot and humid conditions continue. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 95°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Saturday: Sunny hot, and humid weather continuing. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 73° High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100°

