The high heat returns Monday and may last 5-7 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The higher humidity returns this afternoon

A heat wave is in the forecast for next week

Our next cold front and chance of rain is 7-9 days away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a comfortable start. The heat and humidity stream back by the evening. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Warmer and more humid with a few thunderstorms possible across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Monday: The first day of a heat wave. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 97°

Tuesday: Heat wave day 2. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 77° High: 98°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

