The high heat returns Monday and may last 5-7 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The higher humidity returns this afternoon
- A heat wave is in the forecast for next week
- Our next cold front and chance of rain is 7-9 days away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a comfortable start. The heat and humidity stream back by the evening. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 89°
Tonight: Warmer and more humid with a few thunderstorms possible across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76°
Monday: The first day of a heat wave. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 97°
Tuesday: Heat wave day 2. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 77° High: 98°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.