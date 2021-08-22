Watch
Weather

Actions

The high heat returns Monday and may last 5-7 days

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-08-22 07:55:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The higher humidity returns this afternoon
  • A heat wave is in the forecast for next week
  • Our next cold front and chance of rain is 7-9 days away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a comfortable start. The heat and humidity stream back by the evening. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Warmer and more humid with a few thunderstorms possible across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Monday: The first day of a heat wave. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 97°

Tuesday: Heat wave day 2. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 77° High: 98°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.