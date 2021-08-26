Watch
The hot & humid weather lasts for 3 more days


and last updated 2021-08-26 06:23:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The hot and humid stretch of weather continues through Saturday
  • Next cold front arrives Sunday-Monday which will bring a few scattered storms
  • Watching The Gulf of Mexico for a developing tropical system over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, staying hot and humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Friday: Lots of sunshine with the heat & humidity continuing. Winds pick up a bit. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 94° Heat Index: 100°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 76° High: 93° Heat Index: 100°

