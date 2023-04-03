Watch Now
The risk for severe storms increase Tuesday afternoon

Cloudy and comfortable today with very hot and humid air arriving Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly cloudy and comfortable today with the 50s and 60s north of I-70 and the 70s & 80s south
  • Our next chance of bigger severe weather is Tuesday; All severe threats are on the table after 2 p.m.
  • Just like our last severe system, strong wind is expected before and after it passes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Any rain this morning will stay across northern Missouri. Otherwise, holding onto the clouds with comfortable temperatures. Expect a big contrast in temperatures from the north (50s) to the south (70s/80s).
High: 67° for KC
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 53°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Severe thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon followed by a second round of strong storms after dark. All types of severe weather possible. Stay weather aware and keep yourself updated on the evolving weather after 2 p.m.!
High: 85°
Wind: S 15-25 G45-50 mph

