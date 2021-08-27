Watch
The subtle break from the heat & humidity comes next week

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-08-27 06:03:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The hot and muggy stretch of weather continues through Saturday
  • Next cold front arrives Sunday-Monday which will bring a few scattered storms
  • A subtle but pleasant change expected by next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny with more heat & humidity. The wind picks up a bit as well. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 94° Heat Index: 100°

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, staying warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 98-100°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures stay warm ahead of the approaching cold front. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 74° High: 89°

