The subtle break from the heat & humidity comes next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The hot and muggy stretch of weather continues through Saturday

Next cold front arrives Sunday-Monday which will bring a few scattered storms

A subtle but pleasant change expected by next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny with more heat & humidity. The wind picks up a bit as well. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 94° Heat Index: 100°

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, staying warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 98-100°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures stay warm ahead of the approaching cold front. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 74° High: 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

