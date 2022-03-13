The warming trend really gets going today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine today with highs in the 60s
- A weak system bring clouds and perhaps a shower on Monday
- Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much, much warmer! Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 65°
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
Monday: Increasing clouds with a few light rain showers possible during the afternoon. Most rainfall stays south Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 58°
Tuesday: A nice day with increasing sunshine. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 37° High: 62°
