The weekend brings the heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat & humidity build into the weekend
- Staying dry & sunny through the weekend; Rain chances showing up Monday-Tuesday
- A sign of cooler temperatures next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny skies and slightly warmer. Luckily, the humidity isn't too bad. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 92°
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. Low: 71°
Saturday: Hottest day of the weekend! Sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 98° HEAT INDEX: 100-102°
Sunday: A few more clouds roll in but conditions remain hot and muggy. Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 74° High: 94° HEAT INDEX NEAR 100°
