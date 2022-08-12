Watch Now
The weekend brings the heat

Temperatures soar into the 90s over the weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-08-12 05:51:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat & humidity build into the weekend
  • Staying dry & sunny through the weekend; Rain chances showing up Monday-Tuesday
  • A sign of cooler temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny skies and slightly warmer. Luckily, the humidity isn't too bad. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 92°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. Low: 71°

Saturday: Hottest day of the weekend! Sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 98° HEAT INDEX: 100-102°

Sunday: A few more clouds roll in but conditions remain hot and muggy. Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 74° High: 94° HEAT INDEX NEAR 100°

