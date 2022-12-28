Watch Now
Windy warm up continues to near 60° Thursday

and last updated 2022-12-28 06:18:37-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy with the warm up continuing into Thursday
  • We will make a run at 60° Thursday!
  • Slight chance of a few rain showers on New Year's Eve
  • Best chance of rain Monday, Jan. 2

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Windy and warmer with high clouds. The sun can shine through the high clouds. Wind: S 15-20, gusting to 30-35 mph. High: 52°

Tonight: Breezy with more high clouds and warmer again. Low: 50° Wind: S 15-20, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild with decreasing wind and directional change after a weak cold front passes. Wind: S 15-30 to W 5-15 mph. Low: 50° High: 58°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler, much less wind. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 33° High: 48°

