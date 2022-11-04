Thunderstorms increase during the afternoon and evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front drops temperatures to the 50s quickly today

Rain and storms are likely and will become very heavy closer to the afternoon/evening commute

A snow/rain mix is possible Saturday morning as the storm system pulls away, more likely north and west of KC

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered storms this morning will increase and strengthen during the afternoon and evening as the front passes through. Prepare for possible delays during the evening commute. Wind: W-NW to S-SE 10-25 mph. Dropping to the 50s by 8-10am.

Tonight: The heavy thunderstorms end before midnight. Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Getting much colder. Wind: N-NW to W 10-25 mph. Low: 38°

Saturday: Some snow is possible as the storm system wraps up, mainly north and west of KC. We'll notice increasing sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 58°

Sunday: Sunshine and feeling nice! Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 45° High: 64°

