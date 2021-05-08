Thunderstorms likely after 9 PM tonight, some may be severe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry the rest of the day after showers and thunderstorms end to the east this morning

Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe, after 9 PM tonight, ending 5-8 AM Sunday. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats.

Cloudy, breezy and cool with little to no rain for Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will end early to the east, then dry and partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the day. Some sun possible from around I-70 south. Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph. High: 74°, 55°-65° northeast to 75°-85° southwest.

Saturday Night: A good chance of thunderstorms after 9 PM, some may be severe with damaging winds and hail the main threat. Flash flooding or a brief tornado is possible as well. Wind will be strong and gusty in thunderstorms. Low: 47°

Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! The rain and storms end early leading to a mostly cloudy, breezy and cool day. N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 55°

