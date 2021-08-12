Thunderstorms this evening brings an end to the extreme heat & humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Today is the final day of the extreme heat and humidity; The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 8pm
- Strong thunderstorms that develop this evening will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds
- Rain lingers Friday morning and afternoon with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures in place for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and staying dangerously hot. The excessive heat warning expires at 8pm. Rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening, after 5-7pm, bringing some areas of heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High 97° Heat Index: 105-110°
Tonight: Scattered area of rain and thunderstorms continue. Wind: S-SE to W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 72°
Friday: A cold front finally makes its way through the area! Rain and storms will continue in the morning, tapering off by the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler but it stays a little muggy. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High 86°
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much more comfortable. Enjoy! Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 66° High 85°
