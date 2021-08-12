Thunderstorms this evening brings an end to the extreme heat & humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Today is the final day of the extreme heat and humidity; The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 8pm

Strong thunderstorms that develop this evening will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds

Rain lingers Friday morning and afternoon with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures in place for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and staying dangerously hot. The excessive heat warning expires at 8pm. Rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening, after 5-7pm, bringing some areas of heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High 97° Heat Index: 105-110°

Tonight: Scattered area of rain and thunderstorms continue. Wind: S-SE to W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 72°

Friday: A cold front finally makes its way through the area! Rain and storms will continue in the morning, tapering off by the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler but it stays a little muggy. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High 86°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much more comfortable. Enjoy! Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 66° High 85°

