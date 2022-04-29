Tracking two rounds of thunderstorms today, morning & overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy rain & non-severe thunderstorms expected this morning & early afternoon, drying out for several hours this afternoon and evening

More storms develop this evening in Kansas & head our way after 9-10pm tonight; All severe weather threats are possible with these storms

Staying dry and comfortable over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Periods of heavy rain & thunderstorms expected this morning and again at night. The severe weather risk is greatest at night, after 9pm. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Thunderstorms sweep through the area, tapering off after 2am. Storms may be severe with strong winds and large hail as the greatest threats as the line travels east. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 57°

Saturday: Rain & storms clear very early, leaving a partly cloudy sky into the afternoon. Temperatures stay a bit cool and breezy. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 65°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! Wind: W 15-30 mph. Wind: W 15-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 70°

