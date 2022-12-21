Travel or finish up errands today, blowing snow arrives after midnight tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Take advantage of the dry and calm weather today

Snow will pick up around midnight, lasting through 10am-12pm Thursday

A Winter Storm Warning & Wind Chill Warning go in effect Thursday due to the dangerous snowy and cold conditions

Starting to feel a little better on Christmas Day with sunshine; Above freezing by next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy and not as cold. Southerly winds warm our afternoon temperatures above freezing. A few flurries fly in the afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 36° Wind Chill: 25°

Tonight: Snow arrives after 10pm-12am, with an initial period of wintry mix. Snow will come down heavy at times and reduce visibility as the winds turn gusty. Wind: N 20-25 mph, gusting 40 mph. Temps: 20° falling to 1°

Thursday: Expect our window of snow to last 8-10 hours. The heaviest snow falls during the morning commute. Accumulating snow ends before noon. Snow totals fall between 2" to 4", but gusty winds make it difficult to measure. At the same time, gusty winds bring bitter cold and produce dangerous wind chills. Avoid traveling. Wind: NW 25-35 mph, gusting 45-50 mph. High: 2° Wind Chill: -35° to -30°

Friday: Roads still slick with some snow cover. Avoid being outside! The wind and wind chills are way too dangerous. Wind: NW 25-35 mph, gusting 45-50 mph. High: 2° Wind Chill: -20 to -15°

