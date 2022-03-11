Two more days of the bitter cold before it feels like spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The snow is out this morning but roads are still slick for the early commute, please drive carefully!

Roads will improve quickly by mid-morning & early afternoon; Highs near freezing this afternoon

A spring-like feel returns Sunday and most of next week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a biting breeze. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°

Tonight: Temperatures plummet fast overnight due to a clear sky & snow pack. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 5° Wind Chill: -10 to -5°

Saturday: The sun comes out after a bitterly cold start. Temperatures warm just above freezing. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph. High: 35°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much, much warmer! Soak this in! Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 28° High: 60°

