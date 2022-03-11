Watch
Weather

Actions

Two more days of the bitter cold before it feels like spring

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-03-11 06:12:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The snow is out this morning but roads are still slick for the early commute, please drive carefully!
  • Roads will improve quickly by mid-morning & early afternoon; Highs near freezing this afternoon
  • A spring-like feel returns Sunday and most of next week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a biting breeze. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°

Tonight: Temperatures plummet fast overnight due to a clear sky & snow pack. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 5° Wind Chill: -10 to -5°

Saturday: The sun comes out after a bitterly cold start. Temperatures warm just above freezing. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph. High: 35°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much, much warmer! Soak this in! Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 28° High: 60°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.