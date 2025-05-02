UPDATES | Hail falling in Northland Friday evening as storms move through

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As storms move east across the Kansas City area Friday evening, hail is falling in the Northland.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says rain chances will last through 10 p.m.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | A KCScout camera at northbound Interstate 29 and Cookingham Drive gives a better idea of the current conditions.

WOW look at all that hail!



I-435 in north Kansas City is getting covered in hail like a snow storm! #mowx #Kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/MBHsjzJgrR — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 2, 2025

UPDATE, 5:35 p.m. | Hail is now falling in the Northland as showers and storms move in.

FRI 5:35PM--We may need the snowplows for all the hail falling in north Kansas City!#mowx #Kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/CkZHCcnSj9 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 2, 2025

UPDATE, 5:05 p.m. | A thunderstorm with small hail is passing through the Kansas City area, according to KSHB 41's Wes Peery.

FRI 5:05pm--A thunderstorm with small hail is sliding through Kansas City.



There will be plenty of dry time for the rest of the evening but more rain is possible through 10pm#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/P7RVBQ3FhR — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 2, 2025

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery lets everyone know not to be afraid of small funnels this afternoon as storms move through.

4:45PM--Don't be afraid of small funnels this afternoon!



Showers and storms this afternoon may generate cold air funnels; they're harmless but look a little scary. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/ydztVPiIQo — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 2, 2025

