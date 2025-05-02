Watch Now
UPDATES | Hail falling in Northland Friday evening as storms move through

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As storms move east across the Kansas City area Friday evening, hail is falling in the Northland.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says rain chances will last through 10 p.m.

Keep up with our updates below.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | A KCScout camera at northbound Interstate 29 and Cookingham Drive gives a better idea of the current conditions.

UPDATE, 5:35 p.m. | Hail is now falling in the Northland as showers and storms move in.

UPDATE, 5:05 p.m. | A thunderstorm with small hail is passing through the Kansas City area, according to KSHB 41's Wes Peery.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery lets everyone know not to be afraid of small funnels this afternoon as storms move through.

