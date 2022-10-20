Watch Now
Very warm, windy conditions this weekend

Temperatures recover to 70s, 80s today & this weekend
and last updated 2022-10-20 06:12:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Time to enjoy some late fall warmth this weekend with highs reaching the 80s
  • Strong winds expected through the weekend
  • A line of rain and thunderstorms fire up along a cold front Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: After a chilly start, temperatures warm up beautifully with the help of sunshine and a light breeze. Wind: SW to W-NW 10-15 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Mostly clear and staying mild. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer again. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 82°

Saturday: Continued sunny and breezy conditions and temperatures well above average. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 58° High: 82°

