Very warm & humid for the last weekend of summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying warm & humid through the weekend

Better chance for thunderstorms Monday, mainly afternoon and night with a cold front

Refreshing Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid, more of a breeze. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 88°

Monday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 69° High: 87°

