Very warm & humid for the last weekend of summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying warm & humid through the weekend
- Better chance for thunderstorms Monday, mainly afternoon and night with a cold front
- Refreshing Tuesday and Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid, more of a breeze. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 88°
Monday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 69° High: 87°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.