Very warm today, good chance of thunderstorms Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Very warm today with abundant sunshine

A few thunderstorms are possible this evening for mainly northern Missouri and northeast Kansas

A good chance of thunderstorms Sunday morning, should be good for lunar eclipse viewing

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. Wind: Light and variable. High: 87°

Tonight: A few thunderstorms are possible this evening, mainly for northern Missouri and northeast Kansas. Better chance of thunderstorms by morning. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°

Sunday: There is a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms during the morning and just a slight chance during the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. High: 68°, 70s south

Sunday Night: The sky should clear making for very good lunar eclipse viewing. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 52°, 55°-60° during the lunar eclipse 8 PM-2 AM

Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine. Wind: Almost none. High: 78°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

