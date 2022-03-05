Very windy today, chance of evening T-Storms, mainly east of KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

There are two storm systems to track this weekend

System #1: Chance of evening T-Storms, mainly east of KC, some may contain strong winds

System #2: Good chance of rain & T-Storms Sunday night, may end as snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: It will be a windy day with a chance of a 15 minute shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. The chance of rain is 30%. Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph, Gusts 45-50. High: 72°

Tonight: Chance of evening T-Storms, some may be severe, mainly east of KC. Wind: W 15-30 to NW 15-25 mph. Low: 31°

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a 90% chance of evening rain and thunderstorms. Wind: N 10-20 mph High: 49°

Sunday night: A 90% chance of rain. A thunderstorm is possible and we may see the rain change to snow. Low: 28°

Monday: Early morning snow showers are possible, then becoming sunny. High: 38°

