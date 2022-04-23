Very windy today, chance of severe thunderstorms after 4-5 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Winds may gust to over 50 miles per hour today without thunderstorms

A few showers and thunderstorms now to 5 p.m.

Increasing chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m.-midnight, some may be severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers and thunderstorms until around 4-5 p.m. After 4-5 p.m., the chance of thunderstorms with some containing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Wind: S 20-40 miles per hour gusting up to 50 miles per hour or stronger. High: 77°

Tonight: Periods of showers and thunderstorms until around midnight. Some may be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail the main threats. After midnight the thunderstorms move away and it becomes calmer and cooler. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms then W-NW 10-15 miles per hour. Low: 47°

Sunday: Not as windy, sunny, and rather nice. Wind: W-NW 10-25 miles per hour. High: 68°

