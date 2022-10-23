Watch Now
Very windy Sunday, high fire danger remains; rain relief Monday

2022-10-23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very windy and warm today with a high fire danger
  • Increasing chance for a few thunderstorms later tonight
  • Beneficial rain and thunderstorms possible Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Very windy with gusts 40-50 mph from the south. Still a high fire danger. Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: S-SW 15-30, gust 40-50 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Windy with an increasing chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 20-35 mph. Low: 71°

Monday: 100% chance for beneficial rain and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-20 to NW 10-15 mph. High: 71°, dropping to around 50° by afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. The best chance will be across southern Missouri. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 44° High: 57°

