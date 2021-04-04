Watch
Warm and breezy weather tonight, Monday in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Sunday, April 4 Overnight Forecast
and last updated 2021-04-04 17:25:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 80 again Monday afternoon.
  • Our next storm arrives Tuesday night through Thursday.
  • Watching the potential for strong to severe storms early Wednesday.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 57°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, more wind and warm. Wind: S 15-30 High: 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm with more humidity. Wind: S 15-30 Low: 60° High: 77°

Wednesday: 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wind: S to W 15-25 Low: 61° High: 68°

