Warm & very humid today with strong thunderstorms rolling in tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

High humidity once again today bringing the heat index close to 100°

The best chance of thunderstorms arrives late this evening and overnight; Storms begin in central and eastern Kansas after 6-8pm, moving near KC after 10pm-12am

A great weekend expected behind tonight's storms

Becoming very hot next week with highs returning to the 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid. Thunderstorms develop this evening. Firing up over central and eastern Kansas after 6-8pm, moving closer to KC after 10pm-12am. A few storms may be severe with hail, strong wind & heavy rain. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 88° Heat Index: 98-100°

Tonight: Thunderstorms weaken overnight as they travel across western and mid-Missouri. Some areas of heavy rain may be possible. Wind: S-SE to W 10-20 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: Any morning clouds will clear quickly leaving beautiful conditions by the afternoon. Humidity drops a bit but temperatures stay warm. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Sunday: Blend of sun and clouds with an isolated storm possible. Otherwise, the humidity and heat slowly build back in. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 89° Heat Index 96-99°

