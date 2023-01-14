Warmer weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

A warm up in store this weekend with highs in the 40s today and 50s Sunday

Prepare for more wind with gusts near 30-35 mph by Sunday

Active weather pattern next week with our first storm system arriving Sunday night with rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warming up. The wind picks up out of the south. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and not as cold. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 37°

Sunday: More clouds, stronger winds and even warmer temperatures. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 56°

Monday: Scattered showers possible early in the morning but will clear quickly. Rest of the day will feature more sunshine and strong winds. Wind: S 20-35 mph. Low: 49° High: 58°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

