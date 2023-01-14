Watch Now
Warmer weather this weekend

Staying dry but breezy for weekend plans
and last updated 2023-01-14 06:40:41-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm up in store this weekend with highs in the 40s today and 50s Sunday
  • Prepare for more wind with gusts near 30-35 mph by Sunday
  • Active weather pattern next week with our first storm system arriving Sunday night with rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warming up. The wind picks up out of the south. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and not as cold. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 37°

Sunday: More clouds, stronger winds and even warmer temperatures. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 56°

Monday: Scattered showers possible early in the morning but will clear quickly. Rest of the day will feature more sunshine and strong winds. Wind: S 20-35 mph. Low: 49° High: 58°

