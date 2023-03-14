Warming up over the next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying below average today but more comfortable with the help of sunshine
- Temperatures improve Wednesday but the wind becomes very strong
- A cold front blasts through Thursday afternoon bringing rain & a brief window of wintry mix in the evening; Temperatures drop fast!
- Very cold for St. Patrick's Day with wind chills in the low 20s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Grab the sunglasses! The sun is out and the wind stays light. Temperatures are much more comfortable than Monday.
High: 48°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and chilly. The wind starts to pick up.
Low: 37°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Warmest day this week! Soak in the 60s, but watch out for the windy conditions. Our sky starts sunny and fills with increasing high clouds.
Low: 37° High: 65°
Wind: S 20-30, Gusts 40-45 mph
