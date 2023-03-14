Watch Now
Warming up over the next few days

The wind becomes very strong Wednesday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-03-14 06:08:07-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying below average today but more comfortable with the help of sunshine
  • Temperatures improve Wednesday but the wind becomes very strong
  • A cold front blasts through Thursday afternoon bringing rain & a brief window of wintry mix in the evening; Temperatures drop fast!
  • Very cold for St. Patrick's Day with wind chills in the low 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Grab the sunglasses! The sun is out and the wind stays light. Temperatures are much more comfortable than Monday.
High: 48°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and chilly. The wind starts to pick up.
Low: 37°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Warmest day this week! Soak in the 60s, but watch out for the windy conditions. Our sky starts sunny and fills with increasing high clouds.
Low: 37° High: 65°
Wind: S 20-30, Gusts 40-45 mph

