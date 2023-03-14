Warming up over the next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying below average today but more comfortable with the help of sunshine

Temperatures improve Wednesday but the wind becomes very strong

A cold front blasts through Thursday afternoon bringing rain & a brief window of wintry mix in the evening; Temperatures drop fast!

Very cold for St. Patrick's Day with wind chills in the low 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Grab the sunglasses! The sun is out and the wind stays light. Temperatures are much more comfortable than Monday.

High: 48°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and chilly. The wind starts to pick up.

Low: 37°

Wind: SE 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Warmest day this week! Soak in the 60s, but watch out for the windy conditions. Our sky starts sunny and fills with increasing high clouds.

Low: 37° High: 65°

Wind: S 20-30, Gusts 40-45 mph

