Warming up today & tomorrow ahead of an arctic blast Saturday night

Big drop in temperatures Saturday night & for the game Sunday
and last updated 2023-01-27 05:31:24-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice warm-up today and Saturday with daytime highs in the upper 40s to near 50°
  • An arctic front arrives Saturday evening and delivers some bitter cold air for Chiefs Sunday
  • The polar air sticks around through early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with much warmer temperatures by the afternoon.
High: 48°
Wind: W 10-30 mph.

Tonight: More clouds and not too cold for January. Breezes stay strong.
Low: 30°
Wind: W to ESE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: More clouds but staying warm ahead of an arctic front that arrives between 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Temperatures will drop fast through the evening. A small chance for flurries overnight.
High: 47°
Wind: SE to NW 15-25 mph.

Sunday - AFC Championship: More clouds, very cold and blustery. Dress in multiple thick, warm layers!
Low: 15° High: 24° Wind Chill 12°
Gameday Forecast:
Tailgating: Temp 23°, Windchill 12°
Kickoff: Temp 20°, Windchill 10°
Heading Home: Temp 18°, Windchill
Wind: N 10-20 mph, Gusting 30 mph

