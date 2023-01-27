Warming up today & tomorrow ahead of an arctic blast Saturday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

A nice warm-up today and Saturday with daytime highs in the upper 40s to near 50°

An arctic front arrives Saturday evening and delivers some bitter cold air for Chiefs Sunday

The polar air sticks around through early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with much warmer temperatures by the afternoon.

High: 48°

Wind: W 10-30 mph.

Tonight: More clouds and not too cold for January. Breezes stay strong.

Low: 30°

Wind: W to ESE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: More clouds but staying warm ahead of an arctic front that arrives between 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Temperatures will drop fast through the evening. A small chance for flurries overnight.

High: 47°

Wind: SE to NW 15-25 mph.

Sunday - AFC Championship: More clouds, very cold and blustery. Dress in multiple thick, warm layers!

Low: 15° High: 24° Wind Chill 12°

Gameday Forecast:

Tailgating: Temp 23°, Windchill 12°

Kickoff: Temp 20°, Windchill 10°

Heading Home: Temp 18°, Windchill 5°

Wind: N 10-20 mph, Gusting 30 mph

