Warming up today & tomorrow ahead of an arctic blast Saturday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice warm-up today and Saturday with daytime highs in the upper 40s to near 50°
- An arctic front arrives Saturday evening and delivers some bitter cold air for Chiefs Sunday
- The polar air sticks around through early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with much warmer temperatures by the afternoon.
High: 48°
Wind: W 10-30 mph.
Tonight: More clouds and not too cold for January. Breezes stay strong.
Low: 30°
Wind: W to ESE 10-20 mph.
Saturday: More clouds but staying warm ahead of an arctic front that arrives between 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Temperatures will drop fast through the evening. A small chance for flurries overnight.
High: 47°
Wind: SE to NW 15-25 mph.
Sunday - AFC Championship: More clouds, very cold and blustery. Dress in multiple thick, warm layers!
Low: 15° High: 24° Wind Chill 12°
Gameday Forecast:
Tailgating: Temp 23°, Windchill 12°
Kickoff: Temp 20°, Windchill 10°
Heading Home: Temp 18°, Windchill 5°
Wind: N 10-20 mph, Gusting 30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.