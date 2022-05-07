Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming up with sunshine today, more clouds on Mother's Day

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-05-07 08:02:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer with abundant sunshine today
  • More clouds on Mother's Day, still mainly dry
  • Hot and humid Monday through Thursday with highs around 90°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Beautiful spring weather is back! Sunshine returns and temperatures warm up. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and wind. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. Low: 55°

Sunday (Mother's Day): Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A period of mist is possible. Overall, nice weather for mom. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. High: 74°

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.