Warming up with sunshine today, more clouds on Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Warmer with abundant sunshine today

More clouds on Mother's Day, still mainly dry

Hot and humid Monday through Thursday with highs around 90°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Beautiful spring weather is back! Sunshine returns and temperatures warm up. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and wind. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. Low: 55°

Sunday (Mother's Day): Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A period of mist is possible. Overall, nice weather for mom. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. High: 74°

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°

