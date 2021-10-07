Watch for dense fog this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9am; Watch for areas of low visibility during the commute

Staying cloudy & comfortable in the 70s today; 80s return Friday & Saturday

The next storm will approach us on Sunday with the best chance of rain being timed out for late Sunday night and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A foggy start with some areas of drizzle possible. The clouds will gradually break apart late in the day. Wind: SE Light. High: 75°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°

Friday: Mostly sunny, warming up and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 84°

Saturday: Increasing high clouds and temperatures turn much warmer. Watch for gusty winds! Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 66° High: 88°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as warm. Staying mostly dry until late which we're watching closely for Sunday Night Football! Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 67° High: 80°

Sunday Night Football: A big storm approaches the area late Sunday night. Kickoff for the Bills/Chiefs game is looking dry right now with a south breeze. It will be warm with temperatures in the 70s, dropping to the 60s by the end of the game. The chance of rain increases by the 4th quarter!

