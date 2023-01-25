Watch Now
Watch for slick, covered and slushy roads for the morning commute

Road conditions will improve through the day but temperatures stay cold
and last updated 2023-01-25 05:42:46-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The snow ends between 6-8 a.m. leading to covered and slushy roads for the morning commute
  • Wet snow accumulates between 1" to 3" early this morning; Wind chills in the teens & 20s this afternoon
  • Temperatures are back to the 40s Friday and Saturday before an arctic air invasion arrives on game day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Snow ends between 6-8 a.m. with final accumulations between 1"-3" around Kansas City, lesser north, higher southeast. Be aware of the slushy & slick commute! Slush covered & slick morning commute. Mostly cloudy and staying cold & windy all day. Wind: NW 10-25mph. High: 32° Wind Chill: 20°-24°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, very cold and windy. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Low: 17° Wind Chill: 0-5°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 30° Wind Chill: 15°

Friday: More sunshine and even warmer. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 23° High: 47°

