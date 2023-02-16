Watch Now
Watch for slick roads as sleet & snow are possible during the morning commute

The snow/sleet mix ends by noon around KC & 3pm in northern MO
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-16 06:15:37-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Watch for a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow through the morning commute
  • A glaze of ice anticipated on elevated surfaces and objects so take your time over bridges and overpasses
  • The heaviest snow will stay in northern Missouri/Kansas with accumulations of 4-6"
  • The blustery Thursday is short-lived with some nicer conditions by Friday and the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Be aware of slick roads this morning! Any sleet and snow will taper off by 10am-12pm in KC & by 3pm in northern Missouri. Watch for the blustery conditions through the day.
High: 29° Wind Chill: 15-19°
Wind: N/NW 15-20, Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Gradual clearing and bitter cold. The wind dies down as well.
Low: 15°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Friday: It will be a chilly morning, but a quick recovery is expected with temperatures warming back near normal through the afternoon under abundant sunshine.
High: 44°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

