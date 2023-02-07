We experience record heat then rain changing to snow in less than 3 days.

Hi bloggers and weather enthusiasts!

Thought we start today by recapping the history we lived yesterday. Then our attention turns to our next winter storm.

Mother Nature brought the desert warmth to us Sunday and Monday. Our historic run of warm weather culminated with a new record high Monday. At 2:40pm the thermometer read 72° at KCI. This bettered our 119-year old record of 70° from 1904, 113 years ago! This double our morning low of 36°. Usually, these large diurnal temperatures swings are reserved for more arid climates. Our average daily temperature change is only 20° this time of year.

MIke Nicco - KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Record warmth Monday!

Here's the challenge with our next storm, and frankly, all of our winter storms outside the two Arctic outbreaks. Meteorologist Jeff Penner's blog from Saturday shows you just how warm and wet Winter 2022-2023 continues to run. Storms outside our two Arctic systems lack cold weather from surface to above needed for snow production and accumulation. On top of that, this entire winter season our forecast models trend toward being too cold. This makes snow forecasting even more challenging.

Take a look below. EURO forecast model shows a very shallow layer near the surface with an above freezing 34° temperature. We know if enough snow falls quickly it can accumulate at this temperature. The snow itself will cool items enough to allow accumulation.

On the other hand, look at the GFS forecast and it's larger and warmer air mass near the ground. Some snow melts as it falls and the ground temperature likely never cools enough for accumulation.

Mike Nicco - KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Snow falling into above freezing air mass near surface

Mike Nicco - KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Snow falling and melting in a larger and warmer air mass near the ground

The EURO and GFS are our main medium range forecast models. Due to the extended number of days they forecast, their resolution is limited and limits our ability to be more specific about storms' characteristics several days ahead. Starting today, our shorter range and higher resolution models completely cover this storm's timeline. While they have the same cold bias, their finer resolution and increased data will allow us to better inform you about what to expect.

Mike Nicco - Chief Meteorologist KSHB 41 Rain changing to snow

Mike Nicco - Chief Meteorologist KSHB 41 All rain

At this point, I expect light to moderate rain moving in from the south Wednesday afternoon. The transition to snow occurs before we head out the door Thursday morning with a small accumulation on surfaces other than roads. Lesser traveled and untreated roads will accumulate some slush.