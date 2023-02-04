Weather Blog: Unseasonably warm, then 2 storm systems

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for some unseasonably warm weather today through Monday. The average high is around 40° and we will be running 10-20 degrees above average.

If you want snow, then unseasonably warm weather won't cut it.

This is a map showing the departure from average snowfall. We are at 6.2" below average snow for the season so far. We are in a fairly large zone of below average snow.

It may be brutally cold in the northeast today, but New York City is running around 15" below average snowfall so far with just 0.5" of snow for the season. Boston is nearly 18" below average snow with just 8" of snow so far.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking two storm systems next week and these do bring a chance of snow.

Details are in the four minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.