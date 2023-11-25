Weather Blog: 100% Chance of Snow

Good Saturday bloggers,

Our first accumulating snow of the season is on the way.

Will it cause slick conditions? When will it start? When will it end? How much will we see? Will it be enough to end the Snowflake contest?

It takes 1" of snow measured by one of our meteorologists at KSHB41 on the Plaza.

Jeff Penner

The Snowflake contest will be ending in Manhattan, KS for sure as 3"-6" of snow is likely. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Iowa St. vs. K-State game.

Jeff Penner

Also, what about the rest of the winter? Our winter special airs Wednesday, November 29 at 6:30 PM.

Jeff Penner

The answers to the questions above are in the 5 minute video below. The answer to what it will be like for the rest of the winter has to wait until Wednesday at 6:30 PM on KSHB 41.

Have a great rest of your weekend.

Stay safe and healthy