Weather Blog: 100% Chance of Snow

Jeff Penner
Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 10:28:42-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

Our first accumulating snow of the season is on the way.

Will it cause slick conditions? When will it start? When will it end? How much will we see? Will it be enough to end the Snowflake contest?
It takes 1" of snow measured by one of our meteorologists at KSHB41 on the Plaza.

The Snowflake contest will be ending in Manhattan, KS for sure as 3"-6" of snow is likely. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Iowa St. vs. K-State game.

Also, what about the rest of the winter? Our winter special airs Wednesday, November 29 at 6:30 PM.

The answers to the questions above are in the 5 minute video below. The answer to what it will be like for the rest of the winter has to wait until Wednesday at 6:30 PM on KSHB 41.

Have a great rest of your weekend.
Stay safe and healthy

