Weather Blog | 12 seasons of KC, 2nd summer is upon us

Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 27, 2023
We are halfway though this first week of Fall but summer-like weather is about to return this weekend and last through the first several days of October.

Our jet stream will align into an Omega Block, named after the Greek, as a ridge develops in the central U.S. and two troughs (dips) form on the west and east coast.

That means we will be stuck in this unseasonably warm weather pattern for a while. Highs beginning this weekend, range from 85-92° with humidity making it feel a little warmer, 92-65°.

While we aren't looking at a "middle of the summer" type of warmth, this certainly won't match up with the calendar.

Based on our latest forecasts, it doesn't appear this will be record-setting heat but we may get close on Saturday.

Our current forecast has the "heat wave" ending Tuesday, but some data indicates the hot temperatures with highs near 90 may last through Thursday or Friday.

Looking at our seasonal schedule of the "12 seasons of KC," this appears to be the season of second summer.

But fear not, the average first freeze in Kansas City arrives Oct. 27 so the cool weather is still coming!

Hope your pool is still open, enjoy the weekend!

