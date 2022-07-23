Weather Blog: A Cold Front is One Day Away!

Good Saturday bloggers,

The high on Friday at KCI was 99° which makes it the hottest of 2022, so far. It was 100° for the fifth time this season at Olathe and 100° for the second time at Downtown and at Lee's Summit.

Today the heat will intensify a bit and this should bring KC its first official high of 100° since July 12, 2018. This will be our first official heat wave since July 27-30, 2021.

Jeff Penner

Here is the good news. A cold front will move through Sunday, stalling to our south Monday. So, temperatures will drop to highs in the 80s Monday, maybe cooler.

You are probably asking, "What about rain?" That is a great question. The set up Sunday night through Tuesday is a set up for a zone of very heavy rain and thunderstorms. Now, where will that zone set up?

Details on the rain, thunderstorms, cold front and heat are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay cool, stay healthy