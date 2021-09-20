Weather Blog - A Fall Cold Front Will Move Through This Evening

Good morning bloggers,

As we awaken this morning and discuss the Chiefs loss to the Ravens last night, we have a fall cold front to discuss as well. On the Chiefs, they lead 35-24 in the 4th quarter and they blew the lead and last 36-35. Their defense had a very tough night, but it is a long season. I have confidence that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will clean up the problems. I will have my take on Sports Radio 810, WHB around 7:55 AM.

Onto the weather! A cold front is on just upstream as you can see on this 7:20 AM surface map:

First Fall Cold Front At 7:25 AM

The cold front has around a 30 degree drop from just ahead of the front, in Salina, KS, to 44 degrees in Casper, Wyoming. This front is timed to move through the KC metro area between 5 PM and 7 PM. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely form near and behind the front. If they end up behind the front, the chance of severe weather will be very low. The ones that form along or ahead of the front may contain some small hail and a few stronger wind gusts. This more likely out of our viewing area near the Illinois border. Here is the 8 PM surface forecast map:

8 PM Surface Forecast

By 8 PM, the front is forecast to line up from near Carrolton, MO southwest to near Pleasanton, KS. The thunderstorms ahead of the front will be the strongest. And, notice that the temperatures will be dropping into the 50s. We will be able to experience that surge of cooler fall air on the last day of summer later tonight and Tuesday.

The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose have formed over the Atlantic Ocean. These are not predicted to grow in strength. The next chance of a stronger system that may affect the USA is due in closer to October 1st, with Florida the main threat area. But, these two have little chance of strong development.

The Tropics Today

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Periods of clouds, mixed with sun. There is a slight chance of a brief sprinkle or light rain shower this morning. It will become warm and humid with a high of . The winds will be south at 10-20 mph. Tonight: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 5 PM and 9 PM. A few heavy downpours are possible with rainfall amounts from zero to 1/2" possible. Temperatures will drop into the 50s this evening with a north wind 10-25 mph.

A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 5 PM and 9 PM. A few heavy downpours are possible with rainfall amounts from zero to 1/2" possible. Temperatures will drop into the 50s this evening with a north wind 10-25 mph. Tuesday: Cloudy early with the sun breaking out. The humidity will go way down and it will be a great stretch of fall weather for a few days. High: 71°

So, expect another very warm day. We will be monitoring the cold front and the developing thunderstorms on KSHB-41 News. It will likely drop into the 40s by Wednesday morning, and Wednesday is the first day of fall!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great start to the week!

Gary