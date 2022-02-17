Weather Blog - Thundersnow! A major winter storm is tracking across Kansas City

Good morning bloggers,

The storm began with a heavy band of "thundermix". There was thunder and lightning with heavy sleet and snow stretching from Liberty, MO southwest to Ottawa, KS at 4 AM. Thundersnow and thundersleet was being reported. Temperatures are dropping and it is becoming slick and hazardous out there.

3:47 AM Radar

This is a long band of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. It stretches from Kansas City into northern Oklahoma. There are some rather heavy radar echoes and the snowfall rates may go over 1"/hour.

We will be monitoring this band closely. As it is changing from a mixture to all snow, it will likely effectively accumulate. The amount of snow will depend on how long your location is under this band. Our forecast of 2 to 5 inches north with 4 to 8 inches south has not changed. There is a chance a few spots in the middle of this band will experience heavier amounts.

Thundersnow! There have been reports of thunderstorms with the snow, and near these thunderstorms the snowfall rates are 2 to 3 inches per hour. Look at this snow band at 4:50 AM:

Heavy Snow Band With Lightning & Thunder

This band is barely moving. It is drifting east with the echoes inside the band moving north-northeast. If you are in this band, then 6 inches of snow may fall in two to four hours. Go to my twitter @glezak and let us know if you are in this band.

Temperatures are dropping as you can see on this 4 AM surface map:

4 AM Surface Map

There is a strong north wind gusting to over 30 mph as well. This will cause some blowing and drifting of the snow.

I am still analyzing and plotting, and experiencing this storm. Check back in for updates and watch KSHB-41....

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. I will be updating the blog as this storm evolves. Be careful and allow a lot of extra time if you are traveling to work today.

Gary